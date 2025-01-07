Industrial motherboards support DDR5, PCIe Gen 5, and USB4

ASRock Industrial unveils its newest range of industrial motherboards, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors (Arrow Lake-S) with Intel 800 series chipsets. Featuring an advanced hybrid architecture with up to 24 cores and an upgraded NPU, these motherboards empower exceptional edge performance, energy efficiency, and enhanced AI acceleration for complex AI-driven workloads. The new range of motherboards supports up to DDR5 6400 MHz memory, offering versatile I/O, expansion options, and quad display capabilities. Featuring PCIe Gen5, and USB4/ Thunderbolt 4 for ultra-fast connectivity, select models offer 10G LAN to meet the demands of high-speed networking. With flexible form factors including Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX, these motherboards cater to versatile edge AI applications across industrial automation, robotics, AI agents, kiosks, retail, gaming, and beyond.

Leveraging Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors, the IMB-1246 utilizes the H810 Chipset, while the IMB-1247 features the Q870 Chipset, offering enhanced scalability. Both models support up to 96GB DDR5 memory via two CSO-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or SO-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz) slots. Offering various expansion capabilities and I/O tailored for diverse applications, including one PCIe x16 (Gen5) and one USB4/ Thunderbolt 4. The IMB-1246 provides two USB 3.2 Gen2, one USB 3.2 Gen1, four USB 2.0, one M.2 Key E, one M.2 Key M, four COM ports, and two SATA3 ports, while the IMB-1247 enhances connectivity with five USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, two USB 2.0, one M.2 Key B, one M.2 Key E, two M.2 Key M, four COM ports, and three SATA3 ports. Networking feature offers one 2.5G LAN and one 1G LAN. Display support includes triple display output on the IMB-1246 with two HDMI 2.1 TMDS, one DP 2.1 (via Type-C), and one LVDS/eDP while the IMB-1247 supports quad display output, adding one DP 1.4a for greater flexibility.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors, the IMB-1248-WV featuring the H810 Chipset and the IMB-1249-WV utilizing the Q870 Chipset, are optimized for compact industrial systems and AIoT applications. Both models support up to 96GB DDR5 memory via two CSO-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or SO-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz) slots, ensuring reliable performance for industrial applications. They offer rich I/O ports, including one USB/ Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen2 (IMB-1248-WV), four USB 3.2 Gen2 (IMB-1249-WV), two USB 3.2 Gen1, four USB 2.0, two COM ports, and two SATA3. For expansion, both models offer one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one M.2 Key E, one M.2 Key M (IMB-1248-WV), and two M.2 Key M (IMB-1249-WV) with the IMB-1249-WV adding one M.2 Key B. The IMB-1248-WV is equipped with dual 1G LAN, while the IMB-1249-WV features one 2.5G LAN and one 1G LAN, enabling fast and reliable communication for data-intensive applications. Display capabilities include triple display output for the IMB-1248-WV, featuring one HDMI 2.1 TMDS, one DP 2.1 (via Type-C), one DP 1.4a, and one LVDS or eDP. The IMB-1249-WV extends display support to quad display output, with an additional HDMI 2.1 port for enhanced versatility in multimedia-rich environments. These models are ideal for compact industrial systems and IoT applications requiring advanced connectivity and display versatility.

Driven by Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors, the IMB-1317 utilizing the Q870 Chipset and the IMB-X1317/IMB-X1317-10G leveraging the W880 Chipset. These boards support up to 192GB DDR5 memory through four 288-pin CU-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or U-DIMM (DDR5 5600MHz) slots. The IMB-X1317 and IMB-X1317-10G also offer ECC and non-ECC memory compatibility. These boards feature versatile expansion capabilities, including one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), and two PCIe x4 (Gen4) slots, along with one M.2 Key E, two M.2 Key M, and one M.2 Key B for integrating GPUs, AI accelerators, SSDs, and wireless modules. Connectivity options are extensive, with two USB4/ Thunderbolt 4, seven USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 3.2 Gen1, one USB 2.0, six COM ports, and eight SATA3 ports for seamless peripheral and storage integration. Networking capabilities vary, with the IMB-1317 featuring one 1G LAN and one 2.5G LAN, the IMB-X1317 providing three 1G LAN and one 2.5G LAN, and the IMB-X1317-10G adding a 10G LAN for high-speed data-intensive applications. These motherboards support quad display output with one HDMI 2.1 TMDS, two DP 2.1 (via Type-C), one DP 1.4a, and one LVDS/eDP for versatile multimedia configurations.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 200S Processors, the IMB-1715 leveraging the Q870 chipset and the IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G utilizing the W880 chipset. These boards support up to 192GB DDR5 memory via four 288-pin CU-DIMM (DDR5 6400 MHz) or U-DIMM (DDR5 5600 MHz) slots, with the IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G series offering both ECC and non-ECC memory support for reliability in critical workloads. These models provide robust expansion capabilities, including one PCIe x16 (Gen5), one PCIe x8 (Gen5), PCIe x4 (Gen4) (two for IMB-1715 and three for IMB-X1715/IMB-X1715-10G), and two PCIe x1 (Gen4) slots. Additionally, they provide one M.2 Key B, one M.2 Key E, and two M.2 Key M for integrating SSDs and wireless modules. The boards also feature extensive I/O connectivity options including two USB4/Thunderbolt 4, six USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1, six COM ports, and four SATA3 ports for seamless peripheral and storage integration. Networking capabilities offer dual 1G LAN on the IMB-1715 and IMB-X1715, while the IMB-X1715-10G adds a 10G LAN. Supporting quad-display configurations, these boards feature two HDMI 2.1 TMDS, two DP 2.1 (via Type-C), and one DP 1.4a.