Industrial three-phase 4-kW supply provides 48-V output

TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the addition of the TDK-Lambda brand TPS4000-48 power supply, further extending the existing 3kW to 4kW rated TPS series. Delivering up to 4080W output power (48V at 83.3A) in a 2U high package, the TPS4000 series operates from a wide range Delta or Wye 350 – 528Vac three-phase input. This industrial power supply is ideal for use in many applications including test and measurement equipment, semiconductor fabrication, additive manufacturing, printers, lasers, and RF power amplifiers. The high voltage, three-phase input avoids the requirement for costly step-down transformers and assists phase load current balancing.

The TPS4000 series is fully featured with isolated AC Fail, DC Good and dropped phase signals, remote on/off, remote sense, and a 12V 0.3A standby supply. A PMBus communications interface allows remote monitoring of the output voltage, output current, internal temperature, status signals, and fan speed. In addition, the output voltage, over the current limit, and the remote on/off can be programmed by the PMBus. The output voltage can also be adjusted from 38.4 to 58V and the current limit point by 70-105% using front panel potentiometers or an analog 0-5Vdc voltage. Up to eight units can be connected in parallel for higher power and internal ORing FETs allow redundant operation.

The 92% efficient unit can operate at full load in ambient temperatures of up to 50oC, and deliver up to 55% load at 70oC. Cooling is provided by an internal temperature-controlled fan to reduce acoustical noise. The case measures 107 x 84.4 x 335mm, making it suitable for 2U high racking systems. The weight of the product is just 4kg.

The power supply has 3kVac input to output, 2kVac input to ground, and 500Vdc output to ground isolation. All TPS models are certified to IEC/EN/UL/CSA 62368-1and carry the CE mark for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The TPS4000 also complies with EN55032-A (conducted and radiated emissions), SEMI F47-0706 (line dips), IEC 61000-3-2 (harmonics), IEC 61000-4 (immunity), and is designed to meet the MIL-STD-461F/G CS101, CS114 (Army Ground), CS115, CS116 immunity standard.

More information can be obtained at the following TDK-Lambda Americas website, https://product.tdk.com/en/power/tps, or by calling 800-LAMBDA-4.