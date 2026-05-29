Industry session proposals open for 2027 conference

APEC 2027, scheduled for March 7 to 11 in New Orleans, is accepting proposals for its Industry Session series, with submissions due August 14. The sessions are intended for technical presentations from industry practitioners on current power electronics topics, with 25 minutes allotted per presentation including Q&A and no paper required for IEEE Xplore publication.

Proposals may be submitted for individual presentations or full sessions and should include a two- to three-page summary, target audience description and speaker biography. The sessions are aimed at engineers, manufacturers, compliance professionals and other power electronics industry participants, with commercial content limited to supporting the technical topic.