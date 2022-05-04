Inexpensive dev board carries 24-bit DAQ

MikroElektronika has launched DAQ Click, a compact add-on Click board that allows designers to try out a precision data acquisition solution within their system, quickly and cost-effectively. It is suitable as a universal input measurement platform for electrical tests and measurements, condition monitoring for predictive maintenance, and many other applications.

DAQ Click features the ADAQ7768-1, a 24-bit data acquisition μModule system from Analog Devices that encapsulates signal conditioning, conversion, and processing blocks into one SiP. It supports a fully differential input signal with a maximum voltage range of ±12V with an excellent common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR). The input signal is fully buffered with a low input bias current, enabling the ADAQ7768-1 to interface directly with sensors with a high output impedance. Also, the μModule comes with a selectable clock source and programmable gain options, output data rate, filter type, and latency configurable through an SPI serial interface.

Click boards are based on the 16-pin open-source mikroBUS standard for sockets on a development board invented by MIKROE. They enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. MIKROE releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10 am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.