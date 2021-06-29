Infrared-based dynamic gesture sensor detects far-away hand gestures

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. introduced the next generation of its infrared-based dynamic optical sensor, able to sense a broader range of gestures at extended distances. The MAX25405 detects wider proximity of movement and doubles the sensing range to 40cm when compared to earlier generations, all in a quarter of the size and at 10x lower cost than time-of-flight (ToF) camera-based systems in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. These enhancements offer an alternative to voice communications, enabling drivers to focus on the road.

Along with integrated optics and a 6 x 10 infrared sensor array, the next-generation MAX25405 now includes a glass lens which increases sensitivity and improves the signal-to-noise ratio. The improved performance doubles the proximity and distance of sensing applications beyond the driver, offering gesture-sensing entertainment displays to the co-driver and rear-seat passengers, for example. The MAX25405 features a high level of integration compared to competitive ToF solutions that require three chips and a complicated microprocessor. The MAX25405’s small 20-pin, 4mm x 4mm x 1.35mm quad flat no-lead (QFN) package together with four discrete LEDs measures up to 75 percent smaller than ToF camera-based solutions.

Key Advantages include:

Wide sensing range: The MAX25405 senses wider proximity of movement and doubles the sensing range from 20cm to 40cm when compared to earlier infrared generations.

Lowest cost and smallest size: The MAX25405 senses swipe, rotation, and other important gestures at a lower cost than ToF cameras. High integration results in a total solution size that is significantly smaller than ToF camera solutions.

Versatile: The MAX25405 recognizes nine gestures, including swipe, rotation, air-click, linger to click, and 3 x 2 proximity zones with minimal lag time. This cost-effective single-chip makes gesture-sensing affordable for multi-range automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, including touch-free smart home hubs, thermostats, and many more.

The MAX25405 power management IC and associated MAX25405EVKIT# evaluation kit are available now from Maxim Integrated and authorized distributors; pricing available upon request.