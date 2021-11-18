Infrared detectors boast high thermal sensitivity

Lynred announces enhanced capabilities across the whole range of its 12 µm infrared detectors, to enable optronics systems to more accurately identify objects in low-contrast scenes. These 12 µm pixel pitch infrared detectors, based on a microbolometer technology, come with enhanced thermal sensitivity, permitting use in limitless applications.

Applications include integration into outdoor leisure equipment for use at dawn or at night. Lynred’s new range of 12 µm microbolometers is ideal for enabling optronics systems to deliver the image quality end-users seek to observe nature in early forest mist and in all-weather conditions.

The 12 µm pixel pitch microbolometer is the emerging standard for producing smaller thermal cameras that use space-saving optics. NETD (Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference) is one of several key parameters used to evaluate the image quality of optronics systems and thermal cameras.

With Lynred’s new 12 µm products, customers will benefit from gains in the performance of their NETD lower than 40 or 50mK, depending on the product grade, and other performance criteria: scene dynamics and mechanical robustness.