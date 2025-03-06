Infrared preamps improve sensitivity and better reject interference

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that it has upgraded its VSOP383xx series of preamplifier circuits for infrared (IR) remote control applications in consumer products with the new Cyllene 2 IC. Offered in the 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.76 mm QFN package, the enhanced solutions provide drop-in, plug-and-play replacements for existing devices in the series while offering a wider supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V, 37 % higher dark-ambient sensitivity, and improved performance under strong DC light and Wi-Fi noise.

With their low current consumption over a wider voltage range in a compact package, the Vishay Semiconductors VSOP383xx series preamplifier circuits increase battery life and save space in mobile devices. By upgrading the components with Vishay’s latest in-house IC technology, the company is assuring the long term availability of the products, with reduced lead times, for its customers. And as drop-in replacements for existing solutions — with no mechanical differences and similar electrical characteristics — the devices help save costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns.

The preamplifier circuits are designed to be used with a photodiode for IR remote control in televisions, soundbars, video game systems, set-top boxes (STBs), audio equipment, and more. For the remote control function in these products, the devices provide increased robustness against disturbances from different kinds of lamps and offer high immunity against ripple noise on the supply voltage. In addition, with less susceptibility to EMI from 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies — which can cause unwanted output pulses — the solutions can be placed near Wi-Fi antennas for increased design flexibility while their robustness under bright sunlight enables outdoor use.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the devices are available with carrier frequencies of 36 kHz (VSOP38336) and 38 kHz (VSOP38338).

Samples and production quantities of the upgraded preamplifier circuits are available now, with lead times of four to six weeks.