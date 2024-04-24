Integrate a camera into NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/nano designs

THine Solutions, Inc. announced the new THEIA-CAM 13MP PDAF Camera, THSCJ101, for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano platforms. Along with its pre-optimized ISP firmware and Linux driver, Jetson users are now able to easily integrate advanced imaging capabilities into their systems.

The THSCJ101 Kit is a Camera reference design kit for embedded camera applications using the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Jetson Orin Nano platform. It is based on THine’s THP7312-P Image Signal Processor (ISP) and Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor. THine’s optimized ISP firmware provides ultra-quick autofocus using Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) technology and Best-in-Class image quality.

The Kit hardware includes all items required to interface with Jetson Orin carrier boards with a 22-pin MIPI CSI-2 input connector, including a Camera Board in an acrylic case and a Flat Flexible Cable. The Video4Linux2 (V4L2) driver for the THSCJ101 is also available to control various video functions. The performance of each Kit is repeatable for use in high volume production due to our production process to characterize the image parameters of each image sensor and to calibrate the image signal processing to compensate for variation from sensor to sensor.

All technical information including the reference circuit schematics, ISP firmware, and V4L2 Driver are available to customers. Also, for customers that require unique image performance features, THine can provide a GUI based software development tool that customizes the ISP firmware and/or the image sensor selection. As a result, the THSCJ101 accelerates NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano platform users’ time-to-market without expensive initial costs or additional effort for developing embedded camera systems.

THSCJ101 Key Features: Designed for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano; Various High Resolution options including but not limited to 13MP at 20fps, 4K2K at 30fps, and 1080p at 60fps, in YUV422 format; Ultra-Quick Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF); Best-in-Class Image Quality with well-optimized Auto White Balance and Auto Exposure; Perfect Unit-to-Unit Image Quality for High Volume Production; Single 1.38” x 1.38” (35mm x 35mm) Camera Board;