Integrated active clamp flyback controllers target mobile phone, consumer product power supplies

Sianna Semiconductor, an ISO 9001 certified company, today announced that its SZ1101 and SZ1105 fully integrated active clamp flyback (ACF) controllers for designing high-power-density AC/DC power adapters are now fully qualified and in production. The SZ1101 33W version is suited for designing mobile phone travel adapters, while the SZ1105 65W version is suited for designing compact adapters for powering notebooks, video game consoles, and multi-port wall chargers.

The SZ1101 and SZ1105 Flyback PWM Controllers are unique in that they combine four key ACF components: an advanced adaptive digital ACF controller and three ultra-high-voltage (UHV) components – an active clamp MOSFET, an active clamp FET driver, and a startup voltage regulator. This unprecedented level of integration facilitates designing efficient, high-power-density AC/DC power adapters with low bill-of-material (BOM) cost.

Released products and evaluation boards (EVBs) are now available showing efficiencies in an all-Silicon solution, while achieving more than 6dB margin for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI).

Key Specs:

Input: 90 – 265 VAC

Max Output Power: 33W (SZ1101), 65W (SZ1105)

Output Port: USB-PD 3.0 or PPS

Efficiency: > 94% full power efficiency with an all silicon design

Key Features:

Integrated ultra-high-voltage active clamp FET, driver, and startup voltage regulator

Tight switching frequency regulation for improved input EMI filter utilization

Cycle-by-cycle adaptive digital control (OptiModeTM)

Capable of over 25W/in3 power density

Meets DoE and CoC efficiency and no-load standby power requirements

Hiccup (02) and latched (03) mode versions are available immediately for both the 33W SZ1101 and the 65W SZ1105, and all parts feature the industry-standard 16-pin SOIC package. 10K-piece pricing is $1.06 for the SZ1101, and $1.22 for the SZ1105. USB-PD EVBs are also available.