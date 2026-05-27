Integrated CIS design simplifies high-speed machine vision

Teledyne DALSA has expanded configurations of the AxCIS family of fully integrated contact image sensor modules, now available in lengths up to 1,500 mm and resolutions up to 1,800 dpi for machine vision inspection in semiconductor wafer, battery and print applications. The modules combine sensors, lenses and lighting in a compact unit, delivering monochrome line rates up to 80 kHz at 14 µm pixel size or native RGB 3-line rates up to 60 kHz at 28 µm pixel size, with HDR capability, seamless full-field imaging and a telecentric lens for metrology use. AxCIS operates from a single 24 V supply and uses an SFP+ fiberoptic interface for high-throughput data transfer over long cables with EMI immunity, while its compact form factor and IP60 dust-proof optical path support installation in systems with limited vertical clearance.