Integrated GaN system-in-package to showcase at APEC

Transphorm, Inc. and Weltrend Semiconductor Inc. announced the release of their first GaN System-in-Package (SiP).

The WT7162RHUG24A is an integrated circuit designed for use in 45 to 100-watt USB-C PD power adapters charging smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other smart devices. It offers peak power efficiency of greater than 93%. Device samples will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

In addition to bringing a new product to market, this announcement marks another major achievement by Weltrend. This GaN SiP now shows Weltrend’s commitment to the AC-to-DC power market as they offer a complete system solution using Transphorm’s SuperGaN® technology. For Transphorm, it is another key proof point that validates its GaN devices’ ease of interface and superior performance.

Transphorm will showcase the Weltrend SiP for the first time at the 2023 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in booth #853. The companies will also release details on the related WTDB_008 65W USB PD Power Adapter Evaluation Board during the event.

WT7162RHUG24A specifications and features

The SiP integrates Weltrend’s WT7162RHSG08 multi-mode flyback PWM controller with Transphorm’s 240 milliohm, 650 volt SuperGaN® FET. The surface mount device is available in a 24-pin 8×8 QFN package, reducing PCB size. Other key specifications include:

Peak Power Efficiency: > 93%

Power Density: 26 W/in 3

Wide Output Voltage Operation: USB-C PD 3.0 and PPS 3.3V~21V

Max Frequency: 180 kHz

Targeted Topology: Flyback with QR Mode/Valley-switching Multi-mode Operation

Notable features include:

Feature Advantage Adjustable turn on/off speed of GaN FET Increases flexibility of EMI testing and solution operation External VDD linear regulator circuit not required Reduces component count Reduced package parasitics (inductance, resistance, capacitance) Maximizes chip performance 700V ultra HV Start-up Current pulled directly from Line/Neutral of AC main voltage Reduces component count Fits in 8×8 QFN package despite PWM chip addition Allows for low profile/small system footprint

Target applications and availability

The WT7162RHUG24A SiP is optimized for use in high-performance, low-profile USB-C power adapters for mobile/IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, drones, speakers, cameras, and more.