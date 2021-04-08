Integrated monitored multiplexer module indicates status of any activity channel

Pickering Interfaces announced a new range of PXI multiplexer modules (model 40-619) that enable the test engineer to monitor the open status of any channel. The 40-619 performs the same as a typical single-pole, 2A 60W multiplexer but uses secondary relays to determine the multiplexer channel status. Every multiplexer channel is provided with an additional monitor switch that allows the user, via an external measurement device, to verify that multiplexer channels are ‘open’ before applying test signals. This feature is essential in applications where the incorrect or unintended application of signals may damage the device-under-test.

Introducing the new monitored multiplexer concept to Pickering’s existing range, the 40-619 is available in nine switching configurations from 16:1 to 128:1, providing flexibility in test system design. It uses high-quality electro-mechanical (EMR) signal relays suitable for switching loads up to 2A at 250VAC/DC. The compact, single-slot footprint permits the implementation of a monitoring function while minimizing chassis slot space.

The modules are supported by Pickering’s eBIRST diagnostic test tool. Like all Pickering’s products, the 40-619 monitored multiplexer modules carry a three-year warranty and come with spare relays that allow customers—with appropriate training—to do repairs on-site, minimizing system downtime. Pickering also offers a range of both standard and custom interconnect accessories to support the 40-619 family.