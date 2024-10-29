Integrated sensor package simplifies brake pedal design

Melexis’ MLX90424 is a cost-effective solution simplifies automotive brake pedal sensing. For functional safety purposes, it integrates two position-sensing ICs and a wake-up switch all isolated in 1 package. The solution can be powered directly by the 12 V and handles precise measurements of linear displacement up to 30 mm.

Reaching the state of the art in safety-critical and space-constrained applications like automotive brake systems demands tailored sensors. The MLX90424 offers redundancy through its dual linear position sensing, while the integrated magnetic switch allows the implementation of a power-saving mode. When compared to a current brake pedal module including separated position sensors and switches, the fully integrated MLX90424 ensures that both the position sensing and switching element are placed together at the ideal location. This helps to reduce design and packaging considerations, simplifying assemblies and Bill of Material (BOM) component count. Additionally, the MLX90424 offers supply flexibility, allowing also to be powered directly from the 12 V battery without a regulator.

The MLX90424 measures linear displacement up to 30 mm and utilizes Melexis Triaxis Hall technology to provide stray field robustness. The combined sensor is AEC-Q100 qualified, with the position sensing function offering up to ASIL D system integration, and the switch function supporting up to ASIL B in accordance with ISO 26262. It offers reliable and highly integrated operation for safety critical braking operations and is robust against magnetic stray fields up to 5mT (4kA/m) – in accordance with ISO 11452-8.

The MLX90424 is available now. To discover more, visit www.melexis.com/contact