Integrated service optimizes OEM’s sleep end devices, shortens time-to-market

Science shows that a lack of healthy sleep can result in significant health risks such as depression and heart disease. Furthermore, research suggests that fatigue from insufficient sleep results in a loss of as much as $411 billion per year to the United States economy. At the same time, drowsy driving is a likely factor in up to 16.5% of fatal motor vehicle crashes. Improving sleep quality and monitoring sleep performance is one of the best ways to enhance health, decrease the risk of drowsy driving, and boost learning abilities.

At today’s OktoberTech™ Silicon Valley, Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of a contactless, privacy-centric sleep quality solution that can be easily integrated into OEM end devices such as bedside lamps, televisions, smart speakers, and air purifiers. Leveraging Infineon’s 60GHz Radar, PSoC™, and Wi-Fi technologies, the XENSIV™ Sleep Quality Service is designed to measure and help optimize the user’s sleep based on individual needs. OEMs can now bring their sleep quality-enabled end devices to market in up to one-third of the time and focus on functionality that leverages their ecosystem to improve users’ quality of life.

Infineon’s XENSIV Sleep Quality Service automatically recognizes and adapts to a person’s natural sleep rhythm to help improve their sleep quality and provide the information necessary for intelligent management of, for example, adaptive lighting, heating, cooling, and air quality. Key features include 1) sleep measurement distinguishing between asleep and awake, total sleep time, sleep efficiency, time to fall asleep, number of wake events; 2) detection of sleep stages like REM or non-REM; and 3) respiratory factors including anomalous changes in breathing intensity.

As part of Infineon’s broader Sensing as a Service (SEaaS) approach to accelerate OEMs’ time to market, the XENSIV Sleep Quality Service provides a fully managed, end-to-end solution consisting of sense, compute, and connect hardware, associated firmware, and a cloud-based service to process and analyze data from millions of users globally.

OEMs can rapidly adopt XENSIV Sleep Quality Service by integrating the required hardware components into their end device and integrating the XENSIV Sleep Quality Service cloud solution into their web infrastructure and mobile application. OEMs ship the end product directly to end users and retain full ownership of the customer relationship and data. Onboarding is fast and straightforward for end users, and once completed, they can check all information related to their sleeping behavior via the OEM.