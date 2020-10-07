Intel Atom-based SBC includes 8GB LPDDR4

Although WINSYSTEMS’ first entry in the rapidly expanding COM module marketplace, the COMeT10-3900 fully leverages the company’s 38 years of proven expertise in designing and manufacturing highly reliable embedded computing solutions. This new product line is a logical extension of WINSYSTEMS’ industrial single board computer systems largely driven by customer demand.

Leveraging the Intel Atom E3900 series System on Chip (SoC) processor, the COMeT10-3900’s performance optimally empowers embedded computing in such applications as unmanned vehicles, digital surveillance, transportation, Mil/COTS, industrial automation and medical diagnostics. It offers up to 8GB LPDDR4 2400 MT/s for lightning-fast system memory. Hardware security is provided via the module’s onboard discrete TPM 2.0 device for root-of-trust authentication.

The COMeT10-3900 module is designed specifically for rugged and industrial IoT environments. It delivers durability and reliability in operating temperatures ranging from -40C° to +85°C. It also offers a wide-range power input, accommodating 4.75V to 20V DC; onboard eMMC 5.x storage options that extend from 8GB to 128GB; as well as soldered LPDDR4 for shock- and vibration-sensitive applications. The module includes two display interfaces: one Digital Display Interface that can be converted to DisplayPort, HDMI or DVI on the carrier, and one embedded DisplayPort (eDP) LCD interface that can be optionally populated with a single-channel LVDS output. The COMeT10-3900 also supports build options for high-speed UARTs or legacy UARTs compatible with PC-style interfaces. The combination of TPM 2.0 with options for either legacy interfaces, or legacy-free eDP and HSUARTs, provides an updated path for existing carrier cards as well as a legacy-free solution for new designs.

The COMeT10-3900 COM Express module offers connectivity through four PCIe lanes configurable as 4×1, 2×1 + 1×2, or 1×4; two USB 3.1 Gen 1 and six USB 2.0 channels; along with one i210 1Gb/s Ethernet RGMII with IEEE 1588 support. HD audio signals and two SATA 3.0 channels are also available.