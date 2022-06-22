Intelligent Edge Systems feature Intel Xeon D Processors

Super Micro Computer, Inc., a provider of enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, announced the global availability of a range of systems for edge computing. This includes the recently announced SuperEdge and a range of Intel Xeon D processor-based systems with up to 20 cores, 25 GbE networking built-in, and a temperature operating range of -40° to 85° C.

These systems are optimized for the Intelligent Edge where responsive systems that reduce latency are required. They also locate the AI systems closer to where the data is generated, reducing network traffic and lowering response times.

“We are pleased to be able to deliver our high-volume optimized edge systems worldwide due to our expanded factories and capacity,” said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. “Our latest systems are designed for harsh conditions with the highest performing CPUs and GPUs that are available. Supermicro has the unique ability to quickly deliver industry-optimized solutions from the edge to the data center by using our Building Block Solution approach. We are also committed to lessening our servers’ carbon footprint, resulting in fewer emissions and a greener planet.”

Supermicro is introducing a selection of new systems, including updated versions of the popular IP65 Outdoor Edge system and the Supermicro Hyper-E product lines — all are designed with the optimal Intel Xeon CPU and various forms factors. These systems are all applications optimized for computing and inferencing at the edge and are available worldwide.

Edge systems from Supermicro incorporate the latest Intel Xeon CPUs, including the Intel Xeon D family and the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. As a result, Supermicro servers built with these CPUs show a performance increase over previous generations of systems, producing more work per watt of electricity.

“As data continues to be processed outside the traditional data center, customers are looking for solutions to address the most demanding use cases to create a better overall experience for key network and edge usages and workloads,” stated Jeni Panhorst, VP and GM of Network and Edge Compute Division at Intel. “Our collaboration with Supermicro extends the reach of systems needed to meet demand in ruggedized environments and allows new solutions to be delivered to help increase innovation and decrease costs for many organizations.”

The short depth and front I/O systems are critical for edge environments where physical space may be at a premium. These systems may need to operate in facilities far away from climate-controlled data centers and without interruption.

Supermicro continues to innovate with servers that can be installed in outdoor environments, including the pole-mounted IP65 server platform for 5G and the intelligent edge. Moving AI inferencing to the edge of the network allows faster decisions to be made without using valuable network bandwidth to communicate back to a remote data center.

Super Micro Computer will be at Embedded World in Hall 1; Booth: 208.