Intelligent industrial camera with 4K streaming

IDS expands its product line for intelligent image processing and launches a new IDS NXT malibu camera. It enables AI-based image processing, video compression, and streaming in full 4K sensor resolution at 30 fps – directly in and out of the camera. The 8 MP sensor IMX678 is part of the Starvis 2 series from Sony. It ensures impressive image quality even in low light conditions and twilight.

Industrial camera with live AI: IDS NXT malibu is able to independently perform AI-based image analyses and provide the results as live overlays in compressed video streams via RTSP (Real Time Streaming Protocol). Hidden inside is a special SoC (system-on-a-chip) from Ambarella, which is known from action cameras. An ISP with helpful automatic features such as brightness, noise and color correction ensures that optimum image quality is attained at all times. The new 8 MP camera complements the recently introduced camera variant with the 5 MP onsemi sensor AR0521.

To coincide with the market launch of the new model, IDS Imaging Development Systems has also published a new software release. Users now also have the option of displaying live images from the IDS NXT malibu camera models via MJPEG-compressed HTTP stream. This enables visualization in any web browser without additional software or plug-ins. In addition, the AI vision studio IDS lighthouse can be used to train individual neural networks for the Ambarella SoC of the camera family. This simplifies the use of the camera for AI-based image analyses with classification, object recognition and anomaly detection methods.