Interactive sizing selection guide covers surge protective sevices

Littelfuse, Inc., announced today the launch of a surge protective device (SPD) selection guide that sizes SPDs to achieve the best level of protection for a system based on specifications provided.

Surge protective devices need to be sized correctly. If they are sized too low, the system could be susceptible to temporary overvoltages as well as cause a decrease in the life expectancy of the SPD. If they are sized too high, it could damage the equipment.

The Surge Protective Device Selection Guide will determine the optimal maximum continuous operating voltage (MCOV) size for your specific system from variables including: