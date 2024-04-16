Interconnect product folio expanded to include pogo and PCB pins

CUI Devices’ Interconnect Group announced the addition of pogo pins and PCB pins to its connectors product portfolio. The CPG family of pogo and PCB pins offers gold-plated contacts for high reliability as well as a variety of pin sizes and configurations to meet an array of interconnect needs.

CUI Devices’ line of pogo pins features surface mount, wire mount, and through hole mounting styles, initial operating forces from 10 up to 125 gf, mid compression operating forces from 30 up to 165 gf, and recommended working heights from 2.5 up to 14.9 mm. These spring-loaded pogo pins carry mating cycle ratings up to 10,000 cycles as well as multiple pad layouts and stroke configurations. Right-angle tail and double-ended pogo pin models are also available.

CUI Devices’ line of PCB pins offers single-end or single-end slotted terminal styles, press fit terminations, and several length and pin size options. These PCB pin connectors also feature operating temperature ranges from -20 to 85°C and mounting hole diameters from 1.2 up to 2.4 mm.

The CPG models are available immediately with prices starting at $0.18 per unit at 1000 pieces through distribution. Contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing or custom PCB and pogo pin designs.