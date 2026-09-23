Interfacing HyperRAM with FPGA

Edge applications such as machine vision and industrial automation often require more memory than an FPGA’s on-chip RAM provides. Designers must balance capacity and bandwidth against power consumption, pin count, PCB area, controller complexity, and cost. This article compares the roles of on-chip RAM, LPDDR, and HYPERRAM™ in FPGA-based edge systems and explains where each option fits.

Designers use FPGAs in cost-sensitive edge systems with extensive I/O requirements to balance performance, power consumption, interface flexibility, and form factor. Common applications include:

Machine vision and industrial inspection

Sensor data acquisition for industrial automation and medical equipment

I/O expansion and baseboard management controller (BMC) functions in data centers and edge servers



These systems process image streams, buffer high-speed sensor and network data, store log and configuration data, or run embedded soft processors that require additional working memory. Their memory requirements can exceed available on-chip capacity, yet the overall design must remain within power, PCB-area, pin-count, and cost limits. External memory must provide sufficient capacity and throughput without adding unnecessary interface or controller complexity.



On-chip FPGA memory, including block RAM (BRAM) and, on supported devices, UltraRAM (URAM), provides low-latency access for critical data paths. Capacity varies by device and remains finite, so larger frame buffers, working datasets, and software execution areas may require external memory.

LPDDR remains preferable for applications that require high capacity and bandwidth, such as large image buffers, high-resolution video processing, and memory-intensive embedded computing. Compared with lower-pin-count alternatives, LPDDR generally requires more signal pins and a more complex controller and PHY. When a design needs only tens of megabytes of external memory and moderate bandwidth, LPDDR provides more capacity and performance than necessary while adding power and integration overhead. A low-pin-count alternative such as HYPERRAM™ better matches this design profile.

How to select external memory for edge FPGAs

External memory selection begins with application requirements. Designers should evaluate the following factors before choosing a memory type and interface:

Capacity: Calculate the space required for frame buffers, intermediate processing buffers, data queues, and software execution. Capacity requirements in the tens of megabytes favor lower-density external memory, while designs requiring hundreds of megabytes or several gigabytes generally justify LPDDR or another high-capacity DRAM interface.

Bandwidth: Determine sustained and peak throughput from the application’s data rates and access patterns. Moderate streaming and buffering workloads often fall within 200–400 MB/s, while high-resolution video pipelines, memory-intensive computing, or multiple concurrent data streams require higher-bandwidth memory such as LPDDR.

Power: Evaluate active, standby, and sleep-mode consumption against the system duty cycle and thermal budget. Intermittently active edge and IoT systems prioritize low standby and data-retention power, while continuously operating systems require close attention to active interface and core power.

Integration effort: Compare controller and PHY requirements, FPGA fabric utilization, timing-closure effort, and firmware complexity. A soft controller using standard I/O provides interface flexibility but consumes LUTs and registers. An interface built around a hardened PHY constrains device selection and pin placement.

Supply continuity: Evaluate supplier roadmaps, product longevity commitments, and migration options across the expected production and service life. Industrial and medical systems with extended lifecycles often require continued access to lower-density memory as mainstream DRAM portfolios shift toward higher densities and newer interfaces.

On-chip BRAM and URAM support latency-sensitive buffers and critical data paths. When frame buffers, working datasets, or software exceed practical on-chip capacity, the design requires external memory. The choice depends on whether the application prioritizes moderate capacity and interface simplicity or the higher capacity and bandwidth of LPDDR.

HYPERRAM and LPDDR: A requirements-based comparison

An x8 HYPERRAM device uses a low-pin-count DDR interface that operates at up to 200 MHz for a peak transfer rate of 400 MB/s. The controller IP implements the interface in FPGA programmable logic rather than through a dedicated DRAM PHY. LPDDR generally provides greater capacity and bandwidth but requires a wider interface and a more complex controller and PHY. The optimal choice depends on capacity, throughput, power profile, available I/O, and integration requirements.

Feature HYPERRAM™ (x8) LPDDR (e.g., LPDDR4) Pin count 12–13 signal pins for an x8 interface Typically 30–40+ signal pins, depending on configuration Density 64 Mb–512 Mb Typically multi-gigabit, depending on device Interface HYPERBUS™ x8 DDR interface; standard FPGA I/O with soft controller IP Wider parallel DDR interface; typically requires a dedicated controller and PHY Active power (core), typical ~36 mW ~300 mW Standby power, typical ~0.1 mW ~15 mW Refresh Internal self-refresh Controller-managed refresh; self-refresh supported Controller complexity Simplified soft controller IP More complex controller and PHY for refresh, precharge, and row activation Package Compact 24-ball BGA (e.g., 6 × 8 mm) Higher-ball-count BGA packages; size varies by density and configuration

Table 1. HYPERRAM (x8) versus LPDDR (e.g., LPDDR4)



Applying the selection criteria to HYPERRAM

For moderate-capacity FPGA designs, HYPERRAM addresses these criteria as follows:

a) Interface and pin utilization: HYPERRAM uses standard high-performance or high-density FPGA I/O banks and a soft controller rather than a hardened DRAM PHY. In designs that also use HYPERFLASH for boot or code storage, the devices can share the HYPERBUS interface through separate chip-select signals. The lower signal count reduces FPGA I/O demand, broadens package options, and simplifies PCB routing.

b) Power modes and duty cycle: HYPERRAM supports standby, Hybrid Sleep, and Deep Power-Down modes. Hybrid Sleep reduces power while retaining data. Deep Power-Down minimizes consumption but does not retain array contents. When comparing HYPERRAM with LPDDR, designers should account for wake-up time, retention requirements, and active and standby power.

c) Controller architecture: HYPERRAM performs refresh internally, so the host controller does not schedule refresh commands or manage row activation and precharge. The soft controller still consumes FPGA fabric resources, though its control logic is generally simpler than an LPDDR controller and PHY. This architecture often reduces integration and verification effort in moderate-bandwidth designs.

d) Density and product lifecycle: The HYPERRAM portfolio spans 64 Mb to 512 Mb for designs that exceed practical on-chip capacity while remaining below the multi-gigabit range typical of LPDDR. Selecting a lower-density device reduces unused capacity. Designers should also evaluate supplier lifecycle status and migration options for both memory types. For products with extended production and service lifecycles, designers should weigh long-term availability alongside density and cost.

e) Memory package footprint: HYPERRAM devices use compact 24-ball BGA packages. Compared with higher-ball-count LPDDR packages, they can reduce memory footprint. Actual board-area requirements depend on device density, package dimensions, and routing constraints.



HYPERRAM does not replace LPDDR in applications that require multi-gigabit capacity or higher memory bandwidth. Instead, it addresses moderate-capacity buffering, scratchpad memory, and temporary storage for which interface pin count, controller complexity, power profile, and PCB area are key selection criteria. Designers should evaluate these trade-offs against application requirements.

Figure 1. FPGA/SoC interface comparison for HYPERRAM™ (left) and DDR DRAM (right)

Implementation example: Spartan UltraScale+ SCU35 evaluation kit

AMD tested Infineon’s 64 Mb HYPERRAM memory and HYPERBUS Memory Controller IP on the Spartan UltraScale+ SCU35 Evaluation Kit. The controller provides an AXI interface for the MicroBlaze V soft processor and may be adapted to other FPGA platforms with platform-specific clock, timing, voltage, and I/O constraints.

Figure 2. HYPERBUS™Memory Controller IP architecture and data flow

Implementing HYPERRAM on the SCU35 Evaluation Kit involves the following steps:

a) Hardware interface: Verify that the HYPERRAM signals, including CK/CK#, CS#, RWDS, DQ[7:0], and RESET# (if used), are mapped to the appropriate high-performance I/O (HPIO) bank. Confirm that the bank’s VCCO matches the selected memory device’s I/O voltage.

b) Controller IP integration: Add and instantiate the licensed Infineon HYPERBUS Memory Controller IP. Connect its AXI interface to the MicroBlaze V processor or another compatible AXI master.

c) Vivado configuration: Configure the controller clock and memory timing parameters in Vivado according to the selected device datasheet. At 200 MHz, the x8 DDR interface supports a peak transfer rate of 400 MB/s, although sustained throughput depends on burst efficiency and system overhead.

d) Pin and timing constraints: Apply the XDC constraints supplied for the evaluation kit and verify the HYPERRAM pin assignments, I/O standards, and clock constraints against the board documentation.

e) Software integration: Map the device’s controller into the processor’s address space through the AXI interconnect. Allocate the memory for frame buffers, data queues, working data, or software execution as required, then validate access timing and data integrity under the target operating conditions.

[1] HYPERBUS™ Memory Controller IP Package

[2] Infineon HYPERRAMTM product page and product datasheets

[3] UltraScaleTM Architecture and Product Data Sheet: Overview

[4] Spartan™ UltraScale+™ Evaluation Kit

[5] Software Stack to use HyperBusTM in FPGAs