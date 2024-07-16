Intrinsically-safe LVDTs for hazardous and explosive environments

NewTek introduces the NT-HL-750 series of Intrinsically-Safe LVDT Position Sensors, which are approved for use in hazardous and explosive environments. These displacement sensors are designed to operate safely and accurately in hostile and corrosive environments where flammable or ignitable gases and liquids are present.

The hazardous location position sensors are ideal for providing position feedback in pipeline monitoring, LNG storage tanks, oilfield equipment, petrochemical process control, gas turbines, and power generation.

The NT-HL-750 LVDTs are built with a stainless-steel construction and a welded ¾” hermetically-sealed housing, making them rugged and robust as well as shock and vibration-tolerant. Without onboard electronics that can fail due to hostile conditions, these AC-operated LVDTs offer long-term and accurate operation in hard-to-access hostile locations, common in HAZLOC applications.

Sensors are approved by Intertek Testing Labs to carry the ETL hazardous location markings for use in Class 1 Zone 0 and Zone 2 areas. Intrinsically safe position sensors can only be used in Zone 0 locations.

The NT-HL-750 LVDT Position Sensors offer a measurement range from +1.0 to +10 inches and perform over wide operating temperatures of -65°F to 275°F. They are available with radially- or axially-mounted connectors. Electrical connections are made via lead wires exiting from a 1/2″ NPT fitting, making for an easy conduit installation.