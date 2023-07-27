PCB mount relays can be used in industrial control and electronics applications

RC relays are PCB relays that provide quality switching contacts within a compact package. IDEC’s RC relays meet the rigorous requirements of an industrial control panel in a small package. The RC relays are small yet maintain high contact ratings with long electrical life. Available in SPST-NO, SPDT, and DPDT contact arrangements with 8A,12A 16A rated models. The RC PCB relay is designed as a flux-resistant type RTII capable of being automatically soldered without allowing solder flux to enter the relay case. The RC Series can be used in both industrial controls and electronics applications.

Key features: