Introducing TLM-1550SPM high-power lithium cells

Tadiran Batteries has just introduced TLM-1550SPM high-power AA-size lithium oxide batteries for critical applications.

Building on decades of success, Tadiran developed the TLM-1550SPM lithium metal oxide battery as an innovative alternative combining a small footprint, high-power output, high capacity, energy density, on-demand response, extended operating life, and extreme reliability in harsh environments. Key attributes include:

Miniaturized: delivers high power within a compact form

Ruggedly designed with a wide temperature range for extreme environments

Ultra-long shelf life due to a very low annual self-discharge rate

TLM-1550SPM cells provide reliable power to a wide variety of industrial applications, including IIoT-connected devices, industrial monitoring and actuation, surgical power tools, various military/aerospace applications, eCall automotive emergency warning systems, and emergency back-up power, to name a few. For example, the medical industry can utilize TLM-1550SPM batteries to make surgical power tools smaller, lighter, and more ergonomic while being more powerful. For the military/aerospace industry, the TLM-1550SPM provides a highly reliable and economical COTS solution for various applications. A prime example is using it to replace legacy reserve thermal batteries that do not allow periodic system readiness testing without exhausting the battery.

A main advantage of the TLM-1550SPM battery is its extended battery life, resulting from a very low annual self-discharge rate. These cells can be stored for up to 20 years or more while delivering instantaneous power with no voltage drop or delay. They also perform well in extreme environments due to a wide temperature range from -40°C to +105°C. While in storage, the temperature range is -55°C to +105°C, making them ideal for use in Arctic regions, desert climates, and narrowly confined spaces.

TLM-1550SPM batteries feature exceptionally high energy density and high capacity to support product miniaturization. They pack high-power energy into a compact AA-size form factor, efficiently doubling the power output compared to previous generations. These cells also permit a high discharge rate, including up to 20A pulses and 10A continuous current.

These unique characteristics make TLM-1550SPM high-power batteries a uniquely beneficial power supply solution for various critical applications.