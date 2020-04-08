Webinar: Introduction to PI Expert – April 28

Tuesday April 28, 2020

11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

The PI Expert™ Online is a web based platform that simplifies the design of off-line power supplies and DC-DC converters using PI products. The PI Expert Online consists of PIExpert and PIXls which are easy-to-use and time-saving power supply design software tools that creates a fully functional schematic and transformer for a practical design that meets the specification requirement. The tool also allows you to generate a BOM using Digi-Key components.

PI Expert is an automated, graphical user interface (GUI) driven program that takes power supply specifications and automatically generates a power conversion solution designed around the most appropriate Power Integrations’ IC family. PI Expert provides all necessary information to build and test a working prototype, including the full schematic and BOM. PI Expert also provides a complete transformer design that includes core size, number of turns, appropriate wire selection and winding construction. Detailed winding instructions for mechanical assembly are also generated.

PIXls is a spreadsheet based tool which uses the customer specification to create a power conversion solution. Unlike PI Expert, PIXls, allows the designer to choose key operating parameters to complete the design process. The software helps to speed up design significantly by displaying the results of choices in real-time so that performance may be evaluated immediately. Like PI Expert, PIXls also creates a complete transformer design.

This webinar shows how to use the PI Expert suite to create working design.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

Introduction to PI Expert and its features

To demonstrate design of a power supply using PI Expert

How to generate design documentation – Schematic, BOM and the complete transformer design using PI Expert

Featured Speakers:

Ishminder Dhanjal

Applications Engineering Manager

Power Integrations

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EEWorld Online

