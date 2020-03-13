Intrusion detection system protects automotive Ethernet systems

Argus Cyber Security and NXP Semiconductors announced a new integrated solution that allows carmakers to protect Ethernet network communications based on the NXP S32G vehicle processor . The solution will be showcased on the NXP eXperience site on March 26, 7:30 pm IST.

As Ethernet Networks are becoming an increasingly vital component for in-vehicle architectures and connected and automated mobility, the automotive industry faces new cybersecurity challenges and risks. With vehicle safety as the highest priority, it is critical that OEMs can rely on cybersecurity solutions of the highest standards to provide passengers with optimal defense against cyber threats.

The joint solution consists of:

Argus’ Ethernet Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which detects malicious activity at the network and application layers to keep drivers connected and protected. With an engine built on the knowledge gained from extensive cyber research of in-vehicle network behavior, Argus’ Ethernet IDS identifies behavior that would otherwise go amiss. The solution reports intrusions to the automaker’s Automotive Security Operation Center (ASOC), allowing the event to be analyzed and managed across the fleet with solutions like Argus Fleet Protection .

NXP's S32G processor, a key building block for future vehicles by providing more than 10 times the performance and networking of NXP's previous family of automotive gateway devices, which creates new opportunities with service-oriented gateways. The S32G integrated network acceleration technology offloads its multi-core Arm Cortex processors to focus on valued services.

The combined solution enables carmakers to comply with current guidelines and upcoming UNECE regulations on vehicle type approval with regard to cybersecurity, equipping vehicle systems with the ability to detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents.