Io Audio Technologies zero halogen jacket Cat 6 wire released by New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics has announced the availability of the Io Audio Technologies 8 Conductor Multi-Pair Cat6 Cable designed for longer maximum cable runs and increased signal integrity. With four twisted pairs of stranded 23 AWG conductors, it’s ideal for structured cabling and transmission of digital/analog signals for data, video and audio applications.

The Io Audio Cat 6 F/UTP wire is fitted with a matte black, flame retardant low-smoke, zero halogen (LSZH) jacket. This protects the cable’s interior workings from harsh environments and installation stress. The extremely low levels of Halogens in the material also produce no toxic fumes in any extreme heat situation.

The twisted pairs of wire are separated by a four-way divider to maintain proper spacing and reduce crosstalk between pairs. Also, any electromagnetic interference is reduced because of the heavy duty aluminum foil shield and dedicated tinned copper drain wire for proper shield termination.

The LSZH Cable provides an accredited foundation for a commercial or home network. It meets IEEE 802.3ab for 1000Base-T and both IEEE 802.3af and IEEE 802.3at for PoE and PoE+ applications. It is also suitable for HDBaseT, AES 50, AES 67, AES/EBU, Digital Video, RS-422 and tested up to 550 MHz.

New Yorker Electronics

www.newyorkerelectronics.com