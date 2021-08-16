IO-Link photoelectric sensors with provide increased application flexibility

Carlo Gavazzi has announced an expansion to the PD30 Photoelectric Sensor family with IO-Link. This new sensor series offers the most functionality in a single photoelectric sensor on the market. Endless configurations, preventative maintenance capabilities, and special application functions provide users with unparalleled and groundbreaking flexibility for their applications.

Carlo Gavazzi is introducing four special application functions pre-programmed into these sensors: Speed & Length, Pattern Recognition, Divider/Counter, and Object & Gap Monitoring functions. Each has been developed to optimize common industry applications through design simplification, flexible configurations, and ease of maintenance/troubleshooting.

Carlo Gavazzi offers all four of these application functions in every PD30 IO-Link Series sensor for easy ordering, application flexibility, and reduced inventory. An IO-Link configurator (such as Carlo Gavazzi’s SCTL55 Handheld IO-Link Smart Configurator) is required to change sensor settings during initial installation. However, the application functions can be used even without an IO-Link operating environment. Therefore, the PD30 IO-Link Series meets customers wherever they are on their IIoT journey and equips them to be ready for future automation advances. Features and benefits of the PD30 IO-Link Series include:

ENDLESS CONFIGURATIONS

• Reduced inventory saves money and warehouse space

• Higher accessibility on-hand (configurable from a single part number) increases uptime

• Less need for customization saves time and money

PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE CAPABILITIES

• Avoid downtime due to early warning capabilities and even schedule planned maintenance prior to failure

• More accurate sensor performance from optimal setup

• Faster troubleshooting using logging functions saved inside the sensor

APPLICATION FUNCTIONS

• Faster sensor response time due to algorithms directly in the sensor

• Simplified machine control system layouts thanks to decentralization

• Reduced programming optimizes production processes

The new PD30 IO-Link Series of photoelectric sensors were specifically designed for flexible and intelligent sensing allowing accurate detection of objects with various sizes, shapes, and surfaces. With a wide range of sensing modes (diffuse-reflective, retro-reflective, polarized reflective, retroreflective PointSpot, background suppression, background suppression PointSpot, and foreground suppression), emitters (infrared or visible red), and housings (plastic or stainless steel), these sensors are ready for any industry.

Machine Tool, Packaging & Wrapping, Material Handling, and Plastic & Rubber markets are the primary focus with special attention to the Food & Beverage industry with their IP69K and ECOLAB approvals.

The PD30 IO-LINK Series are the best choice for intelligent and flexible optical sensing. They are available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas.

Carlo Gavazzi

www.gavazzionline.com/CGNA/Home