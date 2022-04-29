IoT antenna shrinks footprint by 50%

The Pharoah antenna from Antenova covers popular LTE frequencies while producing signals in a small ground plane.

IoT devices need to keep getting smaller, but they also need to transmit and receive signals effectively. Your design’s ground plane plays in important role in RF signal performance. The Pharoah SR4L073 antenna from Antenova uses half the footprint compared to the company’s other models. At 37 mm × 13 mm × 3.3 mm surface-mount package, the Pharoah still covers the popular LTE frequency bands:

698 MHz – 824 MHz

824 MHz – 960 MHz

1710 MHz – 2200 MHz

2300 MHz – 2400 MHz

2500 MHz – 2690 MHz

According to Antenova, an antenna’s performance is directly related to the length of its ground plane. At the lowest 4G frequency, 698 MHz, the wavelength (λ) for electromagnetic radiation is 42.95 cm. Most antennas require a ground plane of a quarter wavelength. Thus, they need a space of 107 mm to operate effectively. The Pharaoh antenna uses about half of that area.

Antenova recommends a four-layer PCB with a stackup shown below.

Applications include: