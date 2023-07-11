IoT antennas connect to 4G and 5G networks

Quectel Wireless Solutions announces the launch of an exciting line-up of antennas designed to meet a wide spectrum of requirements:

YEMN926J1A: This state-of-the-art 9-in-1 5G screw mount combo antenna is at the forefront of technology. It offers superior performance for 5G networks and is designed with a screw mount for easy installation.

YECW000N1A: This external antenna is specifically optimized for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks. It provides excellent connectivity for LPWA applications and ensures reliable and efficient communication.

YEGT000W8A: Our advanced active global satellite navigation system (GNSS) L1 and L5 antenna, is ideal for precise positioning and timing. It offers enhanced accuracy and reliability for GNSS applications.

These antennas showcase cutting-edge technology and are designed to meet the demands of today’s connectivity requirements.

The YEMN926J1A is a 9-in-1 5G screw mount combo antenna optimized for 5G and 4G networks. It includes a GNSS antenna and measures 167mm x 57mm. Both RoHS and REACH compliant, the combo antenna also is IP67 and IP69K rated which means it offers complete protection against ingress of dust and airborne particles as well as protection against water and liquids up to and including immersion in up to 1m of water. The IP69K rating also means the product can withstand washdown pressure of 80-100 bar in phases of 14-16 l/min at temperatures of up to 80°C.

The ultra-wide-band 5G/4G antenna box provides broad coverage from 600-6,000MHz while offering support for 3G and 2G networks as well at Cat-M and NB-IoT. The antenna is designed to work with various ground plane sizes or in free space for ease of integration with nine cable connections on the antenna as required and cable length options from 300mm to 5000mm, terminated with SMA connectors. The screw mount omnidirectional antenna is easy to install with maximized durability and is compatible with Quectel’s RM520x series modules.

The YECW00N1A external antenna offers high efficiency with a low profile and is optimized for LPWA connections. With dimensions of 149.73mm x 49.91mm x 35.5mm, the antenna operates in the 450-470MHz, 700-960MHz, and 1710-2690MHz frequency bands. The external 4G antenna covers the main LTE bands and is also compatible with 3G, 2G, and LPWA bands.

RoHS compliant, the YECW00N1A has been carefully designed so it is minimally influenced by the internal environment of the devices it is connected to. This enables it to deliver better efficiency, radiation, and gain while providing optimized performance for customers’ products. A further advantage is that Quectel offers flexible installation options with custom cable lengths and connectors available.

Completing Quectel’s latest antenna introductions, the YEGT000W8A is an active GNSS L1 and L5 antenna that supports the 1164-1189MHz and 1559-1606MHz frequency bands. With dimensions of 65mm x 45mm, the GNSS antenna is RoHS and IP67 compliant.

The YEGT000W8A offers a choice of configurations to guarantee the most suitable polarization type and was specifically developed for 5G RAN timing. Quectel’s positioning products support single-band or multi-band operation modes to meet various high-precision positioning requirements of customers’ products. Customized connector types and cable lengths are provided according to customers’ needs.