IoT antennas cover all Wi-Fi frequency bands

The ANT-W63-MON series come in two styles, each with connector options.

IoT devices that need Wi-Fi connectivity and don’t use PCB antennas typically use an external COTS antenna. To that end, Linx Technologies has introduced the ANT-W63-MON series of monopole and dipole antennas cover the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and the new 6 GHz Wi-Fi bands. The 2.4 GHz band also covers Bluetooth dn ZigBee devices.W

The hinged monopole whip antennas are available with SMA or RP-SMA connectors. VSWR ranges from 2.4 t0 2.0 depending on frequency band. Efficiency ranges from 65% to 51%. All models have a 50 Ω impedance.

The ANT-W63-WRT series of dipole antennas is available in four models depending on connector: SMA, RP-SMA, UFL, and MHF4. VSWR ranges from 1.5 to 2.2 depending on frequency band. Efficiency is 79% (2.4 GHz), 84% (5 GHz), and 62% (6 GHz). ANT-W63-WRT antenna is designed with an integrated counterpoise, which eliminates the need for additional ground plane in your product. Use it for applications with non-conductive or RF-transparent enclosures.

Linx antennas are available from Digi-Key and Mouser.