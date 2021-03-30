IoT connectivity: 4G or 5G?

5G Technology World interviews Harald Remmert of Digi International on connecting IoT devices over cellular networks.

Many IoT devices need connectivity to send data to a central location for analysis. Engineers often use cellular networks because of their accessibility, robustness, and low cost. Devices today use 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks depending on device length of service, battery life, connections available at the time of deployment, and other factors.

Harald Remmert is a senior director of technology at Digi International, a manufacturer of industrial monitoring equipment and software. 5G technology World spoke with Remmert about connectivity options. What should engineers do given the possible demise of 3G networks? Should you upgrade to 4G given that the technology has an expected additional ten years of remaining life or make the jump to 5G now? Which 5G? Should you use low band, mid-band, or mmWave?