IoT dev board adds GNSS and DECT NR + connectivity

Nordic Semiconductor launches its latest IoT prototyping platform, the Nordic Thingy:91 X, for LTE-M, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi SSID locationing, DECT NR+, and GNSS applications. The Thingy:91 X simplifies the IoT prototyping process for developers through its comprehensive suite of onboard features that streamline the development of cellular IoT applications and shorten time-to-market.

Thingy:91 X is a battery-operated device that leverages Nordic’s new, award-winning nRF9151 System-in-Package (SiP). The nRF9151 is the most compact cellular IoT SiP for battery-powered and global locationing applications. It boasts a 20 percent reduction in footprint compared to Nordic’s nRF9160 and nRF9161 SiPs, is exempt from US tariffs, and is certified for global operation. The nRF9151 SiP supports LTE-M, NB-IoT, GNSS, and DECT NR+ technology.

Thingy:91 X comes equipped with multiple sensors to monitor environmental conditions and track movement. It also features user-programmable buttons and LEDs, and multiple antennas. A 1350 mAh rechargeable Li-Po battery supervised by Nordic’s award-winning nPM1300 power management IC (PMIC) ensures exceptional battery life and precise fuel-gauging. Onomondo and Wireless Logic preloaded SIM cards enable immediate cellular IoT connectivity.

Upon initial setup, the IoT prototyping platform seamlessly connects to the web interface of nRF Cloud—Nordic’s platform for Cloud services optimized for the company’s wireless solutions—precisely identifying the Thingy:91 X’s location.

The Thingy:91 X incorporates Nordic’s nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion IC enabling Wi-Fi service set identifier (SSID) locationing to complement other locationing technologies. The IoT prototyping platform’s capability to support multiple locationing technologies including cellular (single cell (“SCELL”) and multi-cell (“MCELL”), Wi-Fi, and GNSS, coupled with nRF Cloud Location Services, enables the developer to perfectly balance location accuracy and power consumption. This makes the Thingy:91 X ideal for asset tracking applications.

Thingy:91 X is supported in Nordic’s unified and scalable software development kit, the nRF Connect SDK, and Nordic’s Developer Academy features training on how to get the most out of the Thingy:91 X prototyping platform.

Thingy:91 X is available now from Nordic’s distribution channels.