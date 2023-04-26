IoT dev board and reference design simplify LoRa-enabled wireless-device development

Semtech Corporation announced the launch of the new XCVR Development Board and Reference Design integrating the LoRa Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver. Based on Semtech’s LoRa SX126x Series, the Development Board, and Reference Design simplifies the design process and reduces time-to-market for customers designing solutions in markets such as building management, agriculture, supply chain, logistics, and industrial control.

Connected Development’s comprehensive layout and schematic files for the XCVR Development Board provide customers with convenient LoRa implementation into end-product designs. Software drivers are supplied with the design and are compatible with various microcontroller vendors including Nordic Semiconductor. The XCVR’s software examples include LoRa Point to Point and LoRaWAN (LoRaMACNode & LoRa Basics Modem) reference firmware to enable rapid software development.

The XCVR Development Board and Reference Design with SX126x LoRa Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver are available exclusively at Mouser Electronics and Symmetry Electronics. For more information, please visit Connected Development.