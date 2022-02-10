IoT development tools work on ultra-low power PSoC 6 MCUs

Infineon Technologies AG is collaborating with SensiML for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints. Together they offer developers an easy and seamless process to capture data from Infineon XENSIV sensors, train Machine Learning (ML) models, and deploy real-time inferencing models directly on ultra-low-power PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs). This can be completed by using the SensiML Analytics Toolkit and ModusToolbox. This collaboration offers designers the right tools to develop smart applications for IoT devices spanning the smart home, industrial and fitness sectors.

Infineon is also hosting the “Build AI for the IoT Design Challenge,” launched on hackster.io on February 3, 2022, where innovative developers are challenged to use a combination of tools to develop new ML/AI solutions. Design challenge participants will use Infineon’s ModusToolbox ML, ultra-low-power PSoC 6 technology, and CAPSENSE capacitive sensing combined with the robust connectivity of the AIROC wireless connectivity solutions and industry-leading sensors in the XENSIV family. SensiML software provides participants the necessary firmware and data science tools to capture and label data from sensors. Additionally, they can use an AutoML cloud platform to train models without extensive AI expertise, and then deploy the resulting models on the PSoC 6 MCU for use on edge devices.

Ideal for battery-powered applications, Infineon’s PSoC 6 MCUs are built on an ultra-low-power architecture featuring low-power design techniques. The dual-core Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture allow designers to optimize power and performance simultaneously. Using its dual cores combined with configurable memory and peripheral protection units, the PSoC 6 MCU delivers the highest level of protection defined by the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) from Arm. With SensiML’s AI software tools, customers can now capture the right sensor data and create ML models to run on the PSoC 6 MCU.

The Infineon PSoC 6 evaluation boards CY8CKIT-062S2-43012 and CY8CKIT-028-SENSE are available now.