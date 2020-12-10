IoT module hosts LTE-optimized transceiver, SIM card, includes data plan

Sequans Communications S.A. introduced an LTE IoT module that offers device makers a quick and easy solution for connecting their IoT devices to the Orange LTE-M Network. The Monarch GMS01Q module, a third-generation module from the Orange Live Booster program, is based on Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform and includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and Sequans’ Single-SKU technology to support LTE bands worldwide for universal roaming and deployment capability. The Monarch GMS01Q comes with a pre-integrated Orange SIM card with a flexible data plan that gives Orange IoT customers a cost-effective and complete embedded connectivity solution for the design of IoT devices including sensors, meters, buttons, and trackers of all kinds.

Monarch GMS01Q Module Features 3GPP Release 13 LTE Cat M1; upgradable to Release 14; Validated by Orange; Orange SIM inside; Flexible Orange data plan; Certified by regulatory agencies GCF, RED; Fully tested and calibrated; Compatible with Linux, Windows, and other leading OSes; Pin-to-pin compatible with all other Sequans Q series modules

To speed development, developers can employ an evaluation kit for the Monarch GMS01Q built in collaboration with STMicroelectronics. The Monarch GMS01Q-STMOD is an expansion board providing cellular LTE Cat M1 connectivity to any STM32 Discovery kit or STEVAL-STWIN IoT development kit. The kit provides a turnkey solution for connecting the board to any cloud server, including Orange Live Objects, thanks to a dedicated and optimized library, including AWS, GCP, and Azure, and using it, developers can easily prototype their applications. The Orange Live Objects cloud server allows for remote management of data collected over the air using Monarch GMS01Q.