IoT Platform sports one-press activation, predictive alerts, false alarm filters

Swift Sensors launches its new Series 3 wireless sensor system with significant improvements in wireless range, battery life, durability, and ease of deployment.

Series 3, re-engineered from the ground up by Swift Sensors, incorporates cutting-edge BLE5 technology with the Nordic nRF52840 SoC’s on-chip cryptography, multi-protocol communication, and power management features: Three times the sensor range, up to 300 feet, for use in large facilities; Four times the number of sensors (up to 150) that each gateway can securely support, for broader and more detailed sensor coverage; Extended sensor battery life of six to eight years, five times the previous version, to reduce maintenance and sensor downtime.

For example, the first batch of 12 Series 3 sensors includes a predictive vibration sensor that adds peak-to-peak, RMS, and crest factor monitoring. This lowers the entry cost of industrial equipment predictive maintenance (PdM) for customers who want to reduce their downtime and maintenance expenses.

Other improvements in the Series 3 platform include: water-resistant (IP 67) sensor enclosure for extra durability in harsh environments; “Instant On” one-touch sensor activation for immediate measurements with zero configuration needed; “Find My Sensor” console button that blinks a green LED on the deployed sensor to identify it; An internet status LED that shows if the gateway is connected to the internet, connected locally, or not connected; Enhanced web app and LED indicators that simplify gateway Wi-Fi setup; An optional USB cellular network module for deployments when ethernet and WiFi are not available

Swift Sensors plans to release additional Series 3 sensors soon to measure sound, light, pressure, motion, and the presence of harmful gasses. Swift Sensors Series 3 components are available on the company’s website at swiftsensors.com and through the Swift Sensors global reseller network.