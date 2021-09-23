IoT PMIC uses a single inductor to power multiple rails

The new MAX77659 single-inductor multiple-output (SIMO) power management IC (PMIC) with integrated switch-mode buck-boost charger from Analog Devices, Inc. charges wearables, hearables, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices faster and in less space than any other PMIC available today. The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC delivers over four hours of playtime after a short, ten-minute charge, and uses a single inductor to power multiple rails, reducing the bill of materials (BOM) by 60 percent and shrinking the total solution size by 50 percent.

The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC integrates a switch-mode buck-boost charger and three independently programmable buck-boost regulators, all sharing a single inductor to minimize total solution size. The regulators extend battery life by operating at 91 percent efficiency during moderate to heavy load conditions while consuming the only 5µA of quiescent current during light load conditions. The MAX77659 SIMO PMIC supports autonomous headroom control, which reduces heat dissipation by minimizing the voltage drop while providing enough headroom to regulate the charging current.

Fastest Charging: The MAX77659 integrates a switch-mode buck-boost charger that charges wearables and hearables four times faster. A short, ten-minute charge delivers over four hours of playtime compared with traditional solutions that can deliver just one-and-a-half hours of playtime post charge.

Smallest Size: The MAX77659 is offered in a tiny 30-bump wafer-level package (WLP) that measures 2.55 mm x 2.37mm. The use of a single inductor and integration of the charger reduces the bill of materials by 60 percent for a total solution size of just 22mm2, small enough for the most compact wearable and hearable applications.

The MAX77659 and MAX77659EVKIT are available now.