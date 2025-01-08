IoT wireless module receives approval from two US cellular carriers

Telit Cinterion receives approval for the ME310M1-W1 module from two major U.S. MNOs. The certifications enable IoT specialists and their customers to begin using the ME310M1-W1 immediately — not only in the United States but also worldwide — thanks to its comprehensive global band support.

With the support of multiple technologies, including licensed and unlicensed spectrum, as well as future satellite connectivity in a single package, the ALT1350 enables faster development, lower power, smaller size, and new use cases. A variety of capabilities make the ME310M1 ideal for smart utility meters, asset tracking, industrial sensors, precision agriculture, and other IoT applications whose decade-plus service life exceeds what traditional designs can provide:

