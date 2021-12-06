Electrical Engineering News and Products

IoT wireless modules shrink in size

Innophase Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules get 40% size reduction.

When designing a battery-powered IoT module for sensing, asset tracking, or other applications, size matters. That’s why Innophase developed the INP1014 and INP1015 modules.

Smaller versions of the INP1010 and INP1011 (19.1 mm × 21.6 mm), the INP1014 (12.8 mm × 20 mm) and INP1015 (12.8 mm × 17 mm) both use the company’s Talaria TWO modules combined with either a PCB antenna (INP1014) or a connector for an external antenna (INP1015). The size reduction comes mostly from smaller components in the Talaria TWO module.

All Innophase IoT modules support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n up to MCS7, Single-Stream (1×1) and Bluetooth BLE 5.0 operating at 2.4 GHz. They feature an onboard Arm Cortex-M3, 80 MHz processor with 512 kB of SRAM and 2 MB flash memory. As measurement devices, the modules include a 10-bit successive approximation register (SAR) A/D converter. All modules feature 12 programmable I/O pins that add GPIO, PWM, PDM, SPI, UART, JTAG, I2C, and I2S functions.

The new smaller versions are currently available for engineering samples with full production expected in January 2022.

Inophase IoT module

