IoT wireless modules shrink in size

Innophase Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules get 40% size reduction.

When designing a battery-powered IoT module for sensing, asset tracking, or other applications, size matters. That’s why Innophase developed the INP1014 and INP1015 modules.

Smaller versions of the INP1010 and INP1011 (19.1 mm × 21.6 mm), the INP1014 (12.8 mm × 20 mm) and INP1015 (12.8 mm × 17 mm) both use the company’s Talaria TWO modules combined with either a PCB antenna (INP1014) or a connector for an external antenna (INP1015). The size reduction comes mostly from smaller components in the Talaria TWO module.

All Innophase IoT modules support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n up to MCS7, Single-Stream (1×1) and Bluetooth BLE 5.0 operating at 2.4 GHz. They feature an onboard Arm Cortex-M3, 80 MHz processor with 512 kB of SRAM and 2 MB flash memory. As measurement devices, the modules include a 10-bit successive approximation register (SAR) A/D converter. All modules feature 12 programmable I/O pins that add GPIO, PWM, PDM, SPI, UART, JTAG, I2C, and I2S functions.

The new smaller versions are currently available for engineering samples with full production expected in January 2022.