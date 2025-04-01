IP 69K-rated aluminum enclosures feature snap-lock mounting system

ROLEC’s aluCLIC diecast aluminum enclosures for industrial electronics now offer IP 69K ingress protection rating in addition to their standard IP 66 and IP 67 ratings.

The IP 69K rating makes these enclosures suitable for environments requiring high-temperature, high-pressure cleaning procedures, including food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, automotive applications, and heavy machinery in mining or construction settings.

The enclosures feature a snap-lock mechanism on the underside that connects to a wall, ceiling, or machine-mounted fastening element. This design allows installation with the lid attached, providing continuous protection for internal electronics. The enclosure can be quickly disconnected from the fastening element for rapid replacement.

All assembly screws are positioned on the enclosure underside, maximizing usable space on the lid. The lid includes a recessed area covering nearly its entire surface, designed to accommodate membrane keypads, product labels, or front plates.

The aluCLIC series is available in three dimensions. The standard enclosure color is light gray (RAL 7035), while the snap-on fastening element is manufactured from black (RAL 9005) POM material.

Available accessories include mounting plates, terminal blocks, cable glands, cross rails, and DIN rails. An azure blue (RAL 5009) corrosion-resistant coating is available as an option.

Additional customization services for the enclosures include CNC machining, engraving, alternative powder coating or painting, printed graphics, display windows, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly services.