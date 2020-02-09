IP rating classifications and IP rated connectors

Anyone who has owned a smartphone or other portable electronic device has inevitably exposed it to unforeseen dust or liquid. Thankfully many of today’s portable devices, including those used in outdoor or industrial applications, have been designed to hold up to these sorts of hazards. Rugged performance is now an expected feature from end-users, but in order for designers to achieve ingress protection (IP) ratings in their system they must look at individual components at an early stage of the design cycle.

Often not given a second thought in device design, external connectors, such as a USB port or audio jack, represent a common entry point for dust and liquid to degrade system performance. Therefore, selecting components with IP ratings that will meet the needs of your application and understanding their classifications is crucial.

This CUI Insights™ blog post, “The Basics of IP Ratings and IP Rated Connectors” provides an overview of IP rating classifications, IP rated connector selection, and key design considerations to ensure ingress protection.