IP series to address diverse AI computing needs

SiFive, Inc., has introduced the SiFive Intelligence XM Series for AI workload acceleration. This new product line features an AI matrix engine designed for system-on-chip solutions in Edge IoT, Consumer devices, electric/autonomous vehicles, and data centers. SiFive also plans to release an open-source reference implementation of its SiFive Kernel Library (SKL).

The XM Series incorporates a scalable AI compute engine with integrated scalar, vector, and matrix engines. Each cluster contains four X-Cores, delivering 16 TOPS (INT8) or 8 TFLOPS (BF16) per GHz. Memory bandwidth reaches 1TB/s sustained per cluster, accessible via a high bandwidth port or CHI port for coherent access. The architecture supports systems with no host CPU or those based on RISC-V, x86, or Arm.

This new offering expands SiFive’s Intelligence Product family, focusing on high performance per watt for compute-intensive applications. SiFive reports providing RISC-V solutions to five major technology companies and see opportunities in “software first” design strategies for AI solutions across automotive, data center, intelligent edge, and IoT sectors.