IP20 SPE connectors deliver 1Gb/s over 40 meters

KYOCERA AVX has introduced the new 6780-000 Series IP20 T1 Industrial Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) connectors and cable assemblies.

Designed to meet growing demand for smaller and faster Industrial Ethernet connectors capable of providing continuous communication and simplifying networks, the new 6780-000 Series T1 Industrial SPE connectors transmit Ethernet over a single pair of twisted copper wires while simultaneously providing power to terminal devices via Power over Data Line (PoDL) technology. Traditional RJ45 Ethernet connectors require two wire pairs for Fast Ethernet (100Mb/s) and four wire pairs for Gigabit Ethernet (1Gb/s) and don’t provide a power supply. In comparison, the new 6780-000 Series SPE connectors provide valuable space and weight savings via reduced wiring requirements and small, lightweight form factors that require 45% less board space than RJ45 connectors.

They are also quick and easy to install and maintain and reduce system complexity and costs by eliminating gateways, analog interfaces, bus systems, and other proprietary field-level systems. This simplification helps reduce system maintenance requirements and unplanned downtime and is especially useful for improving reliability and efficiency in applications including advanced automation networks, sensor and actuator networks, control and monitoring cameras, smart grids, robotics, traffic control, transportation, and smart monitoring systems.

The new 6780-000 Series T1 Industrial SPE connectors are designed, manufactured, and tested to IEC 63171-6 and IEEE 802.3 standards and transmit 1Gb/s up to 40 meters and 10Mb/s up to 1,000 meters. They also feature IP20 ratings, RoHS compliance, and surface-mount solder tails that terminate signal wires to PCBs and improve data signal performance, enabling continuous communication from the control computer to sensors and other IIoT devices. In addition, the plugs feature high-reliability, cold-welded insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology that supports fast and reliable automated cable assembly processes. The series is available with four standard lengths of 22AWG T1 Industrial SPE cables (1, 3, 5, and 10m) and with custom lengths upon request.

In addition, the new 6780-000 Series SPE connectors are rated for 4A at 60°C, 60VDC operation, 1,000VDC contact-to-contact proof voltage, and 2,250VDC contact-to-shield proof voltage. They have a maximum mating force of 20N, a minimum polarization and pull-out force of 50N, and are rated for 1,000-cycle durability in operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C.