Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

IP67 motor series spans 119 – 1,000 kW, 0 – 4,000 RPM range

By

Danfoss Power Solutions announced the launch of its Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor. Based on synchronous reluctance-assisted permanent magnet technology, the EM-PMI540B functions as both a motor and a generator. Designed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in demanding applications, such as off-highway machinery and marine vessels, it offers high efficiency, non-stop continuous power, and a high operational altitude.

The Danfoss Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor builds on the high efficiency of the EM-PMI540A, offering approximately 96% efficiency throughout its operating range. The motor’s efficiency surpasses that of conventional products on the market, such as induction motors. The EM-PMI540B is also smaller and lighter in weight than conventional products, enabling easier machine integration. It features a compact and robust housing with an ingress protection rating of IP67.

Unlike other electric motors on the market, the Editron EM-PMI540B motor’s continuous power rating is not time bound. It can operate at full power, non-stop, for as long as the duty cycle requires. This constant availability increases machine.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy