IP67 motor series spans 119 – 1,000 kW, 0 – 4,000 RPM range

Danfoss Power Solutions announced the launch of its Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor. Based on synchronous reluctance-assisted permanent magnet technology, the EM-PMI540B functions as both a motor and a generator. Designed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in demanding applications, such as off-highway machinery and marine vessels, it offers high efficiency, non-stop continuous power, and a high operational altitude.

The Danfoss Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor builds on the high efficiency of the EM-PMI540A, offering approximately 96% efficiency throughout its operating range. The motor’s efficiency surpasses that of conventional products on the market, such as induction motors. The EM-PMI540B is also smaller and lighter in weight than conventional products, enabling easier machine integration. It features a compact and robust housing with an ingress protection rating of IP67.

Unlike other electric motors on the market, the Editron EM-PMI540B motor’s continuous power rating is not time bound. It can operate at full power, non-stop, for as long as the duty cycle requires. This constant availability increases machine.