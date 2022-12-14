IP67-rate, tactile switch in tiny 3 x 2 x 06 mm package

Continue to Site

CUI Devices’ Switches Group announced the introduction of one of the industry’s smallest tactile switches. Housed in an ultra-compact 3 x 2 x 0.6 mm package, the TS19 series carries an IP67 rating for dealing with moisture and environmental contaminants as well as a rugged lifecycle rating of up to 300,000 cycles.
These tactile switch models feature surface mount packages, gull-wing terminations, SPST circuit types, and operating force ratings up to 240 ± 50 gf. The TS19 series also offers reflow solder compatibility, rated voltage and current ratings of 12 Vdc and 50 mA, and an operating temperature range from -30 to 85°C.
The TS19 series is available immediately with prices starting at $0.26 per unit at 1000 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.

