Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

IP67-rated magnetic encoder serves construction and medical equipment uses

By

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the MC-1 2800 44-Turn magnetic encoder with IO-Link output interface. Patented non-volatile technology retains turn count even when power is lost and reports correct count when power is restored.

Key specifications for the MC-1 2800 include a measuring range of 15,840° (44 turns), and measured variable information of angle, turns, speed, and limit switch points. Measurement rotational speed is from 0 to 546 rpm. Resolution is 16-bits. Absolute linearity is ≤ ±1°. Repeatability is ≤ ±0.1°.

MTTF is 591 years and mechanical life is > 50 million movements. The ingress protection class is to IP67. 

MC1- 28000 Series is available with push-on coupling or marked shaft. Shock and vibration tolerance are 50 g and 20 g respectively. Housing core diameter is 30 mm. 

Applications for the MC-1 2800 include automotive and off-highway vehicle steering and driveline, agricultural and construction machinery, medical equipment, and gate drives.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy