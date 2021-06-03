IP67-rated USB type-A cable assemblies designed for IoT applications

Stewart Connector announces a new line of IP67 rated USB Type-A Cable Assemblies. Designed for use in IoT applications where reliability and functionality are necessary and USB connections are needed outside of typical office applications, these cable assemblies can be used in multiple applications, including industrial automation, medical devices, military applications, and other harsh environments.

Available in both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 performance speeds these new IP67 rated cable assemblies feature multiple connector end options. IP67 rated end options include both male and female USB connectors. Non-IP67 rated end options consist of both male USB connectors and a free end cable for custom termination options. For added convenience and to ensure quick and correct mating connections, the IP67 rated end configurations are equipped with threaded receptacles