IP67 SMA bulkhead cable assemblies ensures safe outdoor use

Amphenol RF has expanded its cable assembly portfolio with additional pre-configured SMA options to support designs that require a more ruggedized, waterproof solution. These new SMA assemblies utilize a bulkhead jack on one end that is fully tested to IP67 specifications in both the mated and unmated condition. They are designed on flexible RG-316 coax cable which is ideal for low loss applications such as those in the industrial and IoT verticals.

SMA-to-AMC-Cable-Assemblies-1These 50 ohm IP67 SMA cable assemblies offer reliable electrical performance up to 3 GHz. They feature lightweight and durable connectors for usage in a variety of outdoor and indoor applications. The SMA connectors are manufactured using gold-plated, brass bodies with gold-plated, beryllium copper contacts and are available in straight or right-angle plug to jack configurations. The SMA interface uses a threaded coupling mechanism that ensures secure mating resulting in built-in vibration resistance.

The new cable assemblies are part of a broad portfolio of sealed IP67-rated products that provide additional protection against external weather-related elements. Fixed length assemblies such as these offer a durable solution for harsh environments which is a combination of the more ruggedized connectors and the robust cable type. Additionally, the RG-316 cable has a small diameter that makes these assemblies suitable for wireless communication, broadcast and military equipment.

Amphenol RF
www.amphenolrf.com

