IPX5-, IPX7-, and IPX8-rated speakers added to line of waterproof speakers

CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced the introduction of new IPX5, IPX7, and IPX8-rated speakers to its existing line of IP67-rated waterproof speakers. Ideal for protection against moisture and liquid ingress in harsh environments, the new CMS waterproof speaker models feature sound pressure levels from 85 to 108 dB and packages from 15 mm up to 57 mm with profiles as low as 2.5 mm.

These waterproof speakers offer rectangular or round frame shapes, solder pad or spring contact mounting styles, and PEEK, PEI, or PET cone types. Constructed with Neodymium magnets, the IP-rated models carry resonant frequencies from 180 to 1200 Hz, nominal inputs from 0.8 to 3 W, and impedance ratings of 4 or 8 ohms.

The CMS models are available immediately with prices starting at $1.16 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution.