94-GHz clamshell BGA sockets handle Micron 1113FBGA packages

A new BGA socket design uses high-performance elastomer capable of 94mGHz for applications requiring a low inductance and wide temperature range. The GT-BGA-2154 socket is designed for the 29×29-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with a clamshell lid, 15-W heat sink with fan. The contact resistance is typically 30 mΩ/pin.

The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses only a small amount of real estate so capacitors/resistors can be placed close by. Other passive components can be placed on the back side of PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate.

The socket is constructed with a lever-operated compression mechanism with an integrated spring-loaded compression plate which allows a quick insertion method so that ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, an operator places the device inside the socket, closes the clamshell lid and applies downward pressure by turning lever from open to test.

The GT-BGA-2154 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as 1113 BGA, 29×29 mm with 43×43 array and 0.65-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2154 is $2,101 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

